Aberdeen announce signing of Hibs and Hearts target Niall McGinn

Aberdeen have announced that former player Niall McGinn has rejoined the club.

McGinn had joined South Korean side Gwangju in the summer after five years at Pittodrie, but left the club in November.

He was a target for both Hibs and Hearts, and attended the 2-2 draw between Neil Lennon’s side and Celtic earlier this month, with the Easter Road boss saying ‘hopefully he was pleased with what he saw’.

McGinn’s agent Gerry Carlile revealed recently that there were six offers on the table for the former Celtic and Brentford forward.

But the Dons confirmed today that McGinn had put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year deal, keeping him at the club until 2021.

Manager Derek McInnes said that McGinn is a player who has ‘always brought a high level of performance’.

McInnes added: “I was really keen to work with him again when the opportunity arose.

“Everyone will welcome him back and we are looking forward to Niall picking up where he left off. He has been right up there in terms of goals and assists over the past five years.

“If he can replicate what he has done for us in the past then we will all be very pleased.

“Some players and clubs are a good fit for each other and I think that is certainly the case with Niall and Aberdeen.”

McInnes revealed that the 30-year-old had agreed a long-term deal because he wanted to settle down in the Granite City.