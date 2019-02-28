Where are they now? The Hearts team who defeated Bayern Munich
Thirty years on from beating Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Uefa Cup quarter-final, we look at what team are doing now.
1. Henry Smith
After the leaving the club in 1981 he had stints with Ayr United, Clydebank and Berwick Rangers. Last heard of working as a postman.
2. Alan McLaren
The defender used to own a stretch limousine business and is currently a hospitality host at Ibrox.
3. Tosh McKinlay
He would later join boyhood heroes Celtic, along with brief spells at Kilmarnock, Grasshoppers and Stoke City. Did work for Celtic TV and was also an agent.
4. Dave McPherson
As well as duties as an agent, where he helped establish a link for Hearts to sign Australian youngsters, 'Big Slim' also runs a company offering teenagers football scholarships in America.
