Where are they now? A selection of 9 January signings made by Hearts
There have been two spectacularly excessive January recruitment drives by Hearts. Oddly, both took place in seasons where the club was performing relatively well on the park before the window opened. One occurred back in 2006 - which we’ve previously covered on The Scotsman and Evening News - and the other took place just 24 months ago.
Seeing as a couple of players (Aaron Hughes and Malaury Martin) are still contracted to the club from the latter group, it wouldn’t have made much sense to explore ‘Where Are They Now?’ So instead we’ve gone for a collection of signings through the years.
1. Paul McCallum
Arrived on loan from West Ham as the only signing of the administration-hit 2013/14 season but failed to make much of an impact. WATN? Currently banging in the goals for Eastleigh in the National League.
The winger was signed on loan from Stoke during the 2017 window but failed to hold down a regular place. WATN? Following another loan spell, this time at Espanyol's B team, he joined Badalona in the third tier of Spanish football.
The Liverpool loanee helped Hearts to the League Cup final in 2013. WATN? After bouncing around various UK clubs, Ngoo signed for Tirana, whom he helped achieve promotion to the Albanian top flight last year.