Watch: Ex-Hearts star Callum Paterson’s bizarre celebration for Cardiff City

Former Hearts ace Callum Paterson is one of British football’s most entertaining characters - and he showed that on Friday night with a bizarre celebration despite not scoring.

His fun-loving approach to football was on show in the Premier League as his Cardiff City side came from a goal behind at half-time to win 2-1 against Wolves.

The Welsh side won the game through Junior Hoilett’s excellent curling strike with less than 15 minutes remaining but it was the former Tynecastle star who stole the limelight with his reaction to the goal.

As Hoilett celebrated his winner the camera picked up Paterson in the background who ran and jumped into the net, two-footing the ball before sitting in the goal.

The video went viral on Twitter in the aftermath with fans celebrating the player’s antics. One summed up the player’s ability to entertain: “Reasons to love Callum Paterson: Number 325”.

Another claimed: “Definitely Callum Paterson’s goal that”, while “after repeated viewings I’ve decided that this is better than the goal itself” said a supporter.

Cardiff fans love the player’s attitude.

@Jamesboiii tweeted: “Got to love him. Mad b*****d

Another explained why they like him so much.

“Because he’s a right back, playing up front in the Premier League and scoring goals for a belting set of fans and enjoying his football! Pats is a different level bonkers and we love him!”

