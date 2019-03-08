The win percentage of Hearts' 37 permanent managers - ranked in order

Alex Rennie, Peter Houston, Steven Pressley and John McGlynn, and Eugenijus Riabovas have been omitted due to their caretaker status. Although also a caretaker boss, Anatoliy Korobochka has been included as he took charge of 33 matches.

1. George Burley, 75% Won 9 of his 12 games in charge as Hearts started the 2005/06 season with a bang. Left by mutual consent after clashing with Vladimir Romanov

2. Robbie Neilson, 58.49% Led Hearts to the Scottish Championship title, and won 62 of his 106 games in charge giving him a 58.49% win rate

3. David Pratt, 58% At the helm in the mid-1930s, Pratt won 40 games out of 68, giving him a 58% win rate

4. Frank Moss, 55% Five-time capped England international Moss took over from Pratt and nearly equalled his win rate. Spent more than four years in charge, winning 89 games out of 161 giving him a 55% win rate

