The win percentage of Hearts' 37 permanent managers - ranked in order
Here's how the 37 managers / head coaches prior to current boss Craig Levein have fared in the Hearts hotseat.
Alex Rennie, Peter Houston, Steven Pressley and John McGlynn, and Eugenijus Riabovas have been omitted due to their caretaker status. Although also a caretaker boss, Anatoliy Korobochka has been included as he took charge of 33 matches.
1. George Burley, 75%
Won 9 of his 12 games in charge as Hearts started the 2005/06 season with a bang. Left by mutual consent after clashing with Vladimir Romanov