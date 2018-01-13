Steven Naismith says he’s coming back to Scotland - but when?

Steven Naismith has refused to rule out a return to Scotland as he ponders his future at Norwich City.

The Scotland international was the subject of an inquiry from Hearts last week and has also been linked with Kilmarnock and Rangers.

Naismith, 31, is fit but not getting a game for Norwich who he is contacted to until 2019. He has described it as “a tricky situation”.

“There have been a lot of stories linking me with two of my old clubs, Kilmarnock and Rangers. I have not spoken to either of them, but I am not ruling out any clubs at this stage,” Naismith said in his column for the BBC website.

“I have not hidden the fact that I am definitely going back to play in Scotland one day. Whether that is sooner or later, we will wait and see. But it is something I really want to do. I want to go back when I have something to give and feel I can contribute and be a big success.”