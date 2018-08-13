Steven Naismith and Celtic captain Scott Brown ‘could be cited by SFA’

Both Celtic captain Scott Brown and Hearts attacker Steven Naismith could be cited by the SFA compliance officer.

According to reports, the governing are looking into separate incidents which took place during the first half of Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic.

On-loan Norwich striker Naismith appeared to aim a kick at Jonny Hayes after the pair had clashed earlier in the half and while referee John Beaton didn’t take action at the time, the 31-year-old could still be punished.

Naismith was eventually cautioned for tussling with Jozo Simunovic but the Compliance Officer could still hit the former Scotland international with a ban.

Brown, meanwhile, could be cited for throwing an elbow at Naismith as he sought to shield the ball away from his old national team colleague in the centre of the park.

• READ MORE - Hearts ‘reject cash plus Lee Wallace deal’ from Rangers for Kyle Lafferty

The governing body have until 3pm to issue a notice of complaint.

Naismith was offered and accepted a two-game ban at the end of last season following a challenge on Brown.