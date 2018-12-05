Steven Gerrard reveals the stadium which made him jealous of his Rangers players

Steven Gerrard has revealed that the Tynecastle atmosphere made him want to come out of retirement and take part in Rangers’ trip to face Hearts on Sunday.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wanted to come out of retirement to play at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The Ibrox side came from a goal down to win 2-1 in Gorgie, a result which sent them top of the table.

Gerrard revelled in the cantankerous nature of Tynecastle and was even involved in an argument with Austin MacPhee, appearing to gesture to the Hearts assistant that he should get his haircut.

The former Liverpool midfielder wasn’t part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad when the Anfield side played at Tynecastle in the Europa League qualifiers in 2012 - a game which the Premier League giants won 1-0.

He enjoyed his first visit as a manager and admitted to being jealous of his players.

Gerrard was involved in an argument with the Hearts bench. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Gerrard said: “I haven’t thought: ‘I could influence this game’. But last Sunday when that roar came just before kick-off, I thought: ‘I would love to be playing in this’. What a set-up Tynecastle is, what a stadium.

“Fans on your shoulders, banter is flying, and you can hear it all from both sets of supporters.

“All my staff are trying to referee the game, all Craig Levein’s staff are trying to ref the game. Then you have 22 players out on the pitch, and they are the lucky ones because when someone takes that away from you, it is tough. Well, it was for me.”

