St Johnstone confirm Steven MacLean’s move to Hearts

St Johnstone have confirmed that veteran striker Steven MacLean will join Hearts in the summer.

The Perth club said on their website that the 35-year-old had signed a two-year deal with the Edinburgh club, ending a six-year spell at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright said: “Hearts contacted us last week to let us know they were speaking to Steven and the expectation was that he’d sign for them on a pre-contract.

“It’s a shame to see him go, but we wish him all the best because he’s been a fantastic servant to this football club since he joined in 2012.

“I don’t think Steven owes the club or I anything.

“He’s been an asset to the squad both on and off the pitch and has been a great example for our younger players.

“I’m probably the manager he’s played under the longest in his career and he’s always done fantastic for me.

“I can see the attraction for Steven and Hearts is a big club. At this stage in his career, it’s a move he felt he couldn’t turn down and, as I said, I don’t feel like he owes us anything and we wish him well for his new challenge.”

Hearts boss Craig Levein wants MacLean’s experience on board next season as they continue nurturing young strikers Aidan Keena, Rory Currie, Euan Henderson and Anthony McDonald.