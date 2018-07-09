St Johnstone closing in on deals for two former Hearts players

St Johnstone look set to snap him former Hearts players Tony Watt and Andrew Driver, according to the Scottish Sun.

Tony Watt looks set to return to Scottish football with St Johnstone. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Watt is in advanced talks with the Perth club as he looks to find his next landing spot after leaving OH Leuven in early February.

The 24-year-old, who famously netted in Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in 2012, had been training with Aberdeen but now looks set to try and rekindle his career at McDiarmid Park.

It would represent the tenth club of his young career. His season-long loan at Hearts in 2016 was cut short in the January transfer window.

He could be joined by former Tynecastle favourite Andrew Driver. The 30-year-old is a free agent after spending two seasons in the Netherlands with De Graafschap, who won promotion to the Eredivisie last term.

Driver is to train with Tommy Wright’s men this week with an eye on earning a permanent move.

Known for a winger during his time in Gorgie, Driver largely played at left-back during his time with De Graafschap.

He’s also featured for Aberdeen and MLS side Houston Dynamo since leaving Hearts in 2013.

