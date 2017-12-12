Somebody’s going to get good player in Walker – Hearts boss

Craig Levein has advised Hearts supporters to enjoy Jamie Walker while they can with the winger now free to speak to other clubs about a move.

The Hearts manager has seemingly abandoned hope of persuading Walker, linked with a move to Rangers earlier this season, to re-sign with the Tynecastle club. “We’ve had conversations but that is not for public consumption,” he said.

Jamie Walker is taken off in the first half of Hearts 1-0 win over Motherwell with a hamstring injury.

Levein accepts the end of Walker’s lengthy Hearts chapter – he joined the club as a youth player – is drawing near. He even admits he’s envious of whichever club is successful in securing his signature, because they will will be getting a better, more rounded player.

“The penny has dropped with him now,” said Levein. “He is serious now, I think, about his football and somebody is going to get a good player. My main point with him is that I’ve been really pleased with his attitude and his focus.

“Some players are serious from the first moment they play football,” he added.

“Others go through life and then, at some point, something switches in their head and they say: ‘Hold on, I’d better focus a bit more – and take football more seriously.’”

Whatever happens next, Levein has no complaints about Walker’s attitude. Indeed, he has applauded the way the player has gone about his business since being left out of the side by former head coach Ian Cathro, who accused the winger of having had his head turned by Rangers’ interest. Interim head coach Jon Daly also meted out the same treatment to Walker after he took over.

The current manager has nothing but praise for the 24-year-old, who, it seemed, was heading for a fractious parting of ways with the Tynecastle club earlier this season amid several bids from Rangers, all of which were rejected by Hearts. But the Tynecastle club have less hold over the player now.

Levein acknowledged that, with contracts in Scotland tending to end in May, Walker is already free to talk to other clubs. He is now well within the last six months of his contract, after which date it is permitted for him to open talks with interested suitors.

“Contracts in Scotland end in May, so Jamie has been eligible, or whatever you want to call it, to speak to clubs since the start of December,” confirmed Levein. “That’s just the way it is. We should be contacted by the club if he is speaking to anybody as a matter of courtesy but it doesn’t always happen.”

A hamstring strain sustained in the 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday saw Walker taken off during the first half. He has been ruled out of tonight’s Premiership clash with Dundee, who defeated Hearts with a last-minute winner at Dens Park in September.

It means Walker’s Hearts career could truly be entering its final stages providing a club is prepared to make an acceptable offer for him when the transfer window opens. Levein hopes he will be fit for Sunday’s home game with Celtic. Hearts have nine scheduled games before the end of January, including a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie with Hibs.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, whether he’ll leave in January or stay until the end of the season,” said Levein.

The manager paid tribute to Walker’s selfless work for the team, which he explained is partly responsible for the player’s reduced effectiveness in front of goal. He scored 15 times last season and has just two goals to date in the current campaign.

“Jamie has been really good, he has changed his game slightly that he is much more diligent with his defensive work,” said Levein. “That’s helped us a fair bit.

“It’s probably been slightly to the detriment of his goal scoring. He’s had opportunities but not been quite as clinical as he has been. I think his overall game, provided he’s continuing to do the things he’s doing, will improve and if we get do better things round about him then it will give him more opportunities to create and score goals.”

Whatever Walker’s talents, they won’t help Hearts against Dundee tonight. Buoyed by a first victory since October, Hearts are seeking to win successive league matches for the second time this season. Another three points would take them to within six of rivals Hibs in fourth place, for 24 hours at least. But Levein must also consider this Sunday’s clash with champions Celtic. Kyle Lafferty, whose goal earned the win against Motherwell, is likely to be among the substitutes tonight. Posing a goal threat has proved difficult enough for Hearts without resting their top goalscorer – Lafferty’s strike on Saturday was his tenth of the season. But Levein explained that his reasoning was based on Lafferty’s lack of regular first-team football stretching back four years, to shortly after he left Rangers. He doubts the striker is currently capable of starting three games in eight days.

“This is the most amount of football he’s played in about four years,” he said.

Levein suspects the striker, who has also been struggling with a virus, will be a major asset against Celtic, when he has abundant motivation to excel. The manager is tempted to preserve Lafferty for the champions’ visit. “I know he’ll relish playing against Celtic on Sunday,” said Levein. “I’ve not made my mind up on whether he should play tomorrow night or stay fresh for Sunday.”