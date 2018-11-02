Rumour Mill: Ref ‘was going to stop derby’ | Rangers eye Championship midfielder | Celtic injury update

Referee Andrew Dallas was on the verge of stopping fiery Edinburgh derby, Rangers linked with midfielder and Brendan Rodgers gives an injury update

Ref ‘was going to halt derby’

Derby referee Andrew Dallas attempts to diffuse a flashpoint between Hibs' Florian Kamberi and Hearts 'keeper Zdenek Zlamal. Picture: SNS Group

Marvin Bartley has revealed referee Andrew Dallas was on the verge of halting the Edinburgh derby after Neil Lennon was struck by a coin.

Speaking after the match, the Hibs captain for the night said: “We didn’t know what had happened [to Lennon]. But he wasn’t moving. The referee said he was going to stop the game but the gaffer got up and the game went on.”

Bartley also revealed that he had had a coin thrown at him after the match while team mates Martin Boyle and Lewis Stevenson had also been struck with missiles. (The Scotsman)

Rangers linked with MacLeod return

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Brentford midfielder Lewis MacLeod, according to reports.

he Ibrox side have also been linked with a return for MacLeod’s fellow ex-Gers midfielder Steven Davis.

Gers No.2 Gary McAllister is said to be a big fan of the Griffin Park ace, who is thought to have turned down a new Bees deal and although talks are ongoing, the 24-year-old could be interested in a return to Scotland. (Various)

Rodgers gives injury update

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that on-loan Manchester City winger Daniel Arzani has just twisted his knee, after the Manchester City kid was stretchered off after coming on as a sub against Dundee.

There were initial fears the Australia international had done serious damage. Rodgers said: “Daniel looked like he twisted his knee so we just have to assess that. It’s unfortunate he picked up the injury with a run in the game.

“I think his knee just sort of gave way and he felt it a bit unstable. Dedryck Boyata also felt some cramp in his calf. We just took him off as a precaution.” (The Sun)

Lennon ‘abused for being Irish Catholic’

Neil Lennon is subjected to sectarian abuse every day because he’s an Irish Catholic who played for Celtic, his agent claims. Martin Reilly called for action after the Hibs head coach was hit with a coin during Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby. Lennon was previously accosted in the technical area at the same ground while managing Celtic in 2011 and – in just some of the other attacks he has been subjected to – has been knocked unconscious in the street and sent viable parcel bombs. Reilly told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “These things have been going on since he came into Celtic in 2000. He made his debut at Dens Park and basically nobody really knew who he was then. He was targeted from the first kick of the ball at Dens Park. And we’re in 2018 and it’s still going on. He brings it on because he’s Irish, he’s Catholic, he played for Northern Ireland, and he signed for Celtic.” (The Scotsman)

Jimmy Dunne keen for longer Hearts loan

Jimmy Dunne has said he’d be open to extending his stay at Hearts.

The on-loan Burnley defender is on an initial deal until early January but hasn’t ruled out staying in Edinburgh.

Dunne said: “I would be delighted with that but I’ll leave it to the clubs. It would be amazing. I’m still developing and this is a brilliant place to do it.” (Evening News)

Haring fears future derbies could be closed doors games

Peter Haring today condemned Wednesday’s scenes against Hibs as “disgusting” and admitted he fears future Edinburgh derbies could be played behind closed doors.

The Austrian took the armband after injuries to several colleagues for a game overshadowed by fan disruption the likes of which he has never seen in his career.

Haring stressed such acts have no place in football and expressed concern that if they aren’t stamped out it could eventually mean supporters being locked out of matches. (Evening News)

No action against Logan

Aberdeen defender Shay Logan is unlikely to face any further action from his club or the Scottish FA after footage emerged of him making disparaging comments about Rangers.

Following the Dons’ Betfred Cup win over the Ibrox side, Logan was seen in a video saying “f**k the Rangers”. Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes said he had spoken to the ex-Manchester City kid.

“We have had made Shay aware, as all my players need to be aware, that things remain private. Words can be cheap, whatever you say can be out there and it’s important he takes care of his own personal space better.” (Various)