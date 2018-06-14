Rumour Mill: Euro giants eye Hearts ace | Duo set for Rangers exit | Scotland World Cup 2030 bid

Hearts striker wanted to spearhead Europa League campaign, two Rangers midfielders heading for the exit and could Scotland host games in the 2030 World Cup?

Cyprus giants target Lafferty

Could Apollon Limassol's fans be cheering on a Hearts star next season? Picture: Getty Images

Apollon Limassol have made Kyle Lafferty their number one target this summer - but Hearts boss Craig Levein insists there has been no bid for the striker.

Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok are also keeping tabs on the Northern Irishman’s situation but again, are yet to make a concrete offer.

Limassol have reportedly held talks with Lafferty’s people but, barring a dramatic change in the situation, Hearts expect the player to report back for pre-season training. (The Sun)

Holt and Halliday on way out

Jason Holt and Andy Halliday could be on their way out of Rangers as new boss Steven Gerrard begins to shape his squad.

The midfield duo have reportedly been told they aren’t in the Liverpool legend’s plans at Ibrox, with a number of other players set to depart as well. (Evening Times)

Scotland 2030 World Cup bid

Scotland could host matches in the 2030 World Cup as part of a wider bid for the tournament involving England and Wales.

Hampden and Murrayfield could host matches in 12 years time as part of a UK bid, understood to be favoured by FIFA.

After the USA, Canada and Mexico landed the 2026 event, FIFA are reportedly keen on handing the following tournament to the UK, with China in line to host 2034’s competition. (The Sun)

Hoops hopeful of sealing Edouard deal

Celtic are hopeful that a permanent move for Odsonne Edouard can be concluded in the next few days.

The Hoops have a cut-off point of June 16 to get a deal over the line with Celtic chiefs and their PSG counterparts locked in talks this week.

The French giants have been told by UEFA’s financial fair play probe that they will face sanctions for overspending if they don’t sell €60 million worth of players by the end of this month. (Evening Times)

Goldson targets defensive improvements

Connor Goldson will dedicate himself to the task of plugging the gaps in defence which proved so damaging to Rangers last season. The 25-year-old central defender completed his move to the Ibrox club yesterday, becoming the sixth summer recruit since the appointment of Steven Gerrard as manager. Goldson is poised to form a new partnership at the heart of Rangers’ defence with Croatian international Nikola Katic.

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season but conceded more goals than any other side in the top six. Goldson has made it clear his priority will be to address that issue. (The Scotsman)

Dundee face fight to land Crawford

Dundee have entered the race for former Hamilton Accies star Ali Crawford - but the Dark Blues face competition from Blackpool, Hibs and Motherwell.

The 26-year-old playmaker left New Douglas Park at the end of last season after 11 years at the club and is on the lookout for a new club.

And although the three Scottish clubs are monitoring his situation, it is believed the player favours a move south of the Border to further his career. (Evening Telegraph)

Levein has attacking plans for Edwards

Craig Levein plans to deploy new Hearts signing Ryan Edwards as an attacking midfielder.

The Australian can adapt to a number of positions but Levein wants him breaking into the penalty area to score and assist with goals.

Edwards, 24, spent much of his time at Firhill playing as a central midfielder or in the holding role but Levein believes he can be an effective No.10. (Evening News)

United eye Celtic striker

Dundee United are weighing up a loan move for Celtic striker Jack Aitchison.

The 18-year-old has a year left on his Hoops contract but only featured for the Under-20s last year.

And United could look to bring Aitchison to Tannadice in a similar move to last season’s capture of Anthony Ralston. (Various)