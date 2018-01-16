Rumour Mill: Cahill ‘offered to Hearts & Hibs’ | Alves on future | Armstrong op | Boyd blasts Gers

Scottish football gossip: Tim Cahill’s representatives contact Hearts and Hibs over player’s availability; Bruno Alves hints he could stay at Rangers; Stuart Armstrong undergoes hernia operation and Kris Boyd slams ‘unsettling’ Rangers

Cahill ‘offered to Hearts and Hibs’

Tim Cahill has reportedly been offered to both Hearts and Hibs. Picture: Getty Images

Former Everton star Tim Cahill has reportedly been touted to both Hearts and Hibs as the player’s representatives try to find him a club so he can stake a claim for a place in Australia’s World Cup squad.

Reports in Cahill’s homeland suggest the 38-year-old, who departed Melbourne City last month, was linked with a return to former club Millwall, but the Lions denied an interest.

The veteran attacker has reportedly offered himself as a low budget option for both clubs, amid a report that Jambos striker Kyle Lafferty could be the subject of a big bid from the Middle East or Asia. (The World Game)

Alves hints at Rangers stay

Bruno Alves has dropped a big hint that he sees his future at Ibrox, despite reports linking the Portuguese veteran with a move away from Rangers.

Qatari clubs were said to be interested in the Portugual international, who is keen to cement his place in the 2018 World Cup squad.

But Alves is thought to see first team football at Ibrox as his key to the national team and has returned to Auchenhowie for further treatment on his calf injury. (STV)

Armstrong undergoes hernia op

Celtic star Stuart Armstrong is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing a shock hernia operation. Armstrong went under the knife in Germany yesterday after spending their recent winter break in Dubai.

The 25-year-old, who signed a new two-year deal last August to tie him to the Hoops to 2019, has been troubled with the problem in recent weeks.

The Parkhead club felt it was best he received surgery during the January lay-off as the Premiership leaders gear up for the second half of the season. (The Scotsman)

Boyd slams Gers for unsettling clubs and players

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd has accused former employers Rangers of unsettling a host of Premiership clubs by making derisory offers for their players.

Rangers have made a reported £350,000 bid for Killie winger Jordan Jones – a bid that was described yesterday as “nowhere near acceptable” by Steve Clarke.

Boyd said: “There’s a common theme the whole time. There’s one club unsettling everybody; if they want players then pay the money and come and take them.” (The Scotsman)

Sviatchenko on way out of Parkhead

Erik Sviatchenko is set to depart Celtic and return to former club FC Midtjylland on loan, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Dane has found himself down the pecking order at Parkhead and is still hopeful of making his country’s 2018 World Cup squad.

Sviatchenko had been linked with Southampton and FC Copenhagen but it is understood he is returning to Jutland. (The Scotsman)

Gers could turn Cummings loan into permanent deal

Rangers have completed the loan signing of Jason Cummings from Nottingham Forest, with Norwich City defender Russell Martin expected to agree a similar deal tomorrow.

The summer signing from Hibs will spend the rest of the season at Ibrox after scoring just four goals in 18 appearances for Forest, and could join on a permanent basis in the summer.

Cummings told RangersTV: “I’m absolutely delighted to come to such a massive club. Once I knew they were interested, there was no question in my mind that I wanted to sign for them.” (The Scotsman)

Levein wants new striker for derby

Craig Levein has prioritised signing a new striker before Hearts’ Scottish Cup tie against Hibs on Sunday.

Talks continue regarding Steven Naismith, but the move for Dutchman Leon de Kogel has stalled as he has failed to agree terms with the Tynecastle club after visiting Edinburgh last week.

The Hearts management, mindful that Kyle Lafferty can’t face Hibs due to suspension, are hopeful of bringing in a forward ahead of Sunday’s clash. (Evening News)

Jambos linked with Fraser swoop

Hearts have shown an interest in Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser but are waiting to see how and when he recovers from injury.

A fractured foot has sidelined him until the end of the season, when his contract at Tannadice expires. (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Rangers have had a £300,000 bid for Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty rejected as Preston North End join the race for the 21-year-old

• St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright wants to sign two wide players during the window, and has taken Frenchman Erwan Maury on trial

• Tom Cairney could become the most expensive Scottish player in history of West Brom launch a £15 million deal to sign him from Fulham

• Derek McInnes has admitted he fears Aberdeen can’t grow as a club or reach a higher level without their new stadium plans getting the green light over the next fortnight

• Celtic new boy Marvin Compper has said being a team player is the key to success