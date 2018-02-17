Ross County 1 - 1 Hearts: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten in Ross County’s 1-1 draw with Hearts
ROSS COUNTY
Scott Fox - 6
Made good saves from Adao and Souttar but lost Lafferty’s free-kick in-flight, which could have proven costly.
Jason Naismith - 8
Defended stoutly, offered a constant outlet on the right hand side and his smart finish earned County a point.
Liam Fontaine - 7
Bar one uncomfortable moment in the first half when he dallied on the ball, formed an effective partnership with Souttar to keep Lafferty quiet.
Harry Souttar - 7
The youngster worked well with Fontaine and was rarely troubled by an ineffective Hearts forward line.
Marcus Fraser - 6
Less impressive than Naismith on the other side, but dealt competently with Cowie and Smith.
Mattias Kait - 5
The Estonian midfielder offered little as an attacking threat in a stuffy contest.
Christopher Routis - 6
It wasn’t until late-on that Routis began to have a positive influence on the game, but it was his pass which lead to Naismith’s goal.
Jim O’Brien - 6
Had one of County’s best chances in the first half, but his shot was blocked by John Souttar. Quiet in the second half.
Davis Kellior-Dunn - 7
County’s only creative spark in the first half, he spurned an excellent chance to equalise for County in the second period.
David Ngog - 6
Looked most effective when picking up the ball midway inside the opposition half and bringing others into play, but struggled to impose himself further forward.
Alex Schalk - 5
A difficult game for the striker, who found chances hard to come by. Correctly ruled offside when it looked like County had scored in stoppage time.
SUBS
Greg Tansey - 6
Put some dangerous balls into the box as County turned the screw towards the end.
Craig Curran - 6
His physical presence caused Hearts’ defence problems.
Ryan Dow - N/A
Little time to make an impact.
HEARTS
John McLaughlin - 6
Made a good save from Routis but was otherwise relatively untroubled as County struggled to create opportunities.
Michael Smith - 6
Another solid performance from Smith, who stopped Kellior-Dunn from influencing the game in dangerous areas.
John Souttar - 8
An excellent performance. Made a couple of crucial first half blocks and dominated in the air.
Christophe Berra - 7
Overshadowed by the young partner, but still looked comfortable for much of the match.
Demetri Mitchell - 7
A class act at left back. Defended competently, smart in possession and offered an attacking threat from deep.
Joaquim Adao - 6
In a scrappy game, stopped County’s central midfielders from gaining a foothold in the game. Unlucky not to score with a sharp first half drive.
Don Cowie - 6
Worked hard to create openings, but with limited success.
Ross Callachan - 6
Bustling and industrious, but lacking in composure when it mattered.
Arnaud Djoum - N/A
Stretchered off after 25 minutes having tripped over the turf in seemingly innocuous fashion.
David Milinkovic - 5
A frustrating day for the winger, who made little impact on the proceedings.
Kyle Lafferty - 6
Continually gave away possession cheaply, but showed excellent technique to steer his free-kick past Scott Fox.
SUBS
Andrew Irving - 6
Came on early for Djoum and slotted in with minimal fuss to the midfield battle.
Euan Henderson - 6
A couple of powerful runs helped ease the pressure on Hearts’ defence.
Anthony McDonald - N/A
A late sub.