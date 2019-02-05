editorial image

Revealed: How many penalties Hearts and Hibs have been awarded, scored and conceded

The awarding of penalties came into focus over the weekend as Rangers were give four in their win over St Mirren.

At Easter Road, Don Robertson pointed to the spot when Lewis Ferguson was felled by Darren McGregor. It brought the total number of spot kicks given in the league to 50 this season. But where to the Capital teams sit in the penalty table?

Scored: 8''Conceded: 1

1. Rangers - 9 penalties

SNS Group
Scored: 6''Conceded: 3

2. Kilmarnock - 7

SNS Group
Scored: 6''Conceded: 4

3. Aberdeen - 7

SNS Group
Scored: 3''Conceded: 7

4. Hearts - 6

SNS Group
