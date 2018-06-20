Reports in Italy say David Milinkovic not keen on permanent Hearts move

Reports in Italy claim that Hearts could fail in their bid to sign David Milinkovic on a permanent deal.

Hearts agreed a fee with Genoa for David Milinkovic. Picture: SNS

The Tynecastle club have agreed a fee with Genoa for the winger who spent the majority of last season on loan, much to the delight of the Hearts support.

This has been tempered by a Tuttomercatoweb article which states that the 24-year-old has snubbed a contract offer in favour of a switch to the English Championship with Reading and Ipswich Town interested.

However, while it’s still possible that the French-Serbian attacker could reject a permanent switch to Gorgie, The Scotsman understands that Hearts have yet to begin negotiations with his representatives.

Milinkovic played 26 times for Craig Levein’s side last term after joining on transfer deadline day. He netted six goals, including two in the 4-0 thumping of Celtic in December.