Rangers website lists Celtic, Hearts and Hibs players in Ibrox squad

A glitch on the Rangers website has suggested that new manager Steven Gerrard has been busy in the transfer window – signing players from the club’s rivals.

John Souttar, Leigh Griffiths and John McGinn are just some of the players with profiles as the Hearts, Hibs and Celtic squads have found their way onto the Ibrox club’s website.

Most players have a bland profile with no information other than their name. However, for Celtic striker Griffiths it has pulled through his No.9, while there is the all the ‘latest news’ on Hearts’ on-loan forward Steven Naismith from 2012.