Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty tipped for coaching career

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has been backed to enter the coaching world.

Rangers' Kyle Lafferty backed to become a coach. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Ibrox side’s first-team coach Michael Beale has said “watch this space” in regards to the Northern Irishman making the next step in his football career.

Lafferty returned to Govan in the summer when Rangers signed the 31-year-old on a two-year deal from Hearts.

Since rejoining, he has been attracted to the different coaching aspects, according to Beale.

“Kyle is also very interested in why we do things,” he told the Daily Record. “I work on the group with tactical game plan for the next game and Kyle is always asking me questions.

“He is at that lovely stage where he is in his early 30s and he is very intrigued by the game. Watch this space he may enter the world I’m in at this moment in time. He has added a lot to our group that people won’t see when they watch games. Behind the scenes he has added personality.”

