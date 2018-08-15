Rangers hope to sign Kyle Lafferty as talks reopen with Hearts - reports

Rangers hope to complete the signing of Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty in the next 48 hours.

The Ibrox side are set to reopen talks with the Ladbrokes Premiership league leaders as they look to push through a deal for the 30-year-old, report the Daily Record.

The Northern Irishman, who is valued at round £750,000 by the Gorgie side, has been the subject of two bids from Rangers as Steven Gerrard looks to boost his striking options with Alfredo Morelos and Umar Sadiq his only first-team options.

Rangers had an initial £200,000 bid rejected by Hearts before a second bid of cash-plus-player was also thrown out by Hearts. It would have seen Lee Wallace, currently frozen out at Ibrox, return to Tynecastle.

Lafferty, who played for Rangers between 2008 and 2012, top scored for Hearts last season with 19 goals and netted the winner against Celtic at the weekend as his club became the only Premiership side to win their opening two league games.

