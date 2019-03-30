Niall McGinn on turning down Hearts to re-sign for Aberdeen

Niall McGinn insists he has no regrets after turning down an approach from Hearts to re-sign for Aberdeen.

Niall McGinn, right, had an offer from Hearts. Picture: SNS

Ahead of today’s match between the two sides at Tynecastle, the Northern Irishman reflected on his decision to return to Pittodrie midway through last season after a short-lived stint in South Korea with Gwangju.

The Northern Irish international had other offers on the table when he came back to Scotland following the Korean club’s relegation, including one from Craig Levein’s side.

But McGinn reveals it was an easy decision after spending five years in the north east following his 2012 release from Celtic.

He told the Daily Record: “I spoke to a number of clubs when I came back from South Korea. I probably had more offers then than before I went out there and Hearts were one I spoke to.

“It was good situation to be in but I wanted to come back to a place where I enjoy playing my football and enjoy working under the manager.

“It has been great for me since day one and I definitely have no regrets.”