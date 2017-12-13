Meet the young team: Hearts teenagers who lit up Tynecastle

Hearts beat Dundee on Tuesday with three teenagers in their midfield for the majority of the match. Manager Craig Levein’s faith in the young players is reaping rewards and is vindication for the hard work being done at the club’s training academy at Riccarton in recent years.

Harry Cochrane

Sixteen-year-old central midfielder became the first graduate from one of the Scottish FA’s performance schools to start a Premiership match when he made his competitive debut in the 2-1 defeat by Dundee in September. Has now played in eight league matches, after initially catching the eye by scoring in the win over Linfield in Belfast in a pre-season friendly. Manager Craig Levein has high hopes for the Lanarkshire teenager. “The good thing about Harry is he does a bit of everything,” Levein said. “He’s a tough boy, he will compete, he’s all action, he’s got loads of energy, but also he’s a really good passer of the ball. Technically, he’s very good. ”

Lewis Moore

Energetic winger who has been likened to former Hearts favourite Sam Nicholson by his manager. Spent last season on loan at Cowdenbeath which was a tough grounding for the teenager as he battled to help the Fife side preserve their league status. Moore, above, made his Hearts debut on the final day of the 2015-16 season when he started against St Johnstone but has made the breakthrough in this campaign, starting the opening league game of the season against Celtic and retaining his place in the squad. Enjoyed his first win in a Hearts shirt in the 1-0 victory over Motherwell at the weekend and made it two in a row against Dundee on Tuesday.

Jamie Brandon

The 19-year-old midfielder/right-back joined Hearts from Rangers in summer 2016 and made his first-team debut against Celtic on the final day of last season. Was detailed to mark Scott Sinclair in the league opener at Celtic Park this season. Stuck to the task manfully. Was sent off against Hamilton earlier this month for two bookings.

Anthony McDonald

Surprise debutant in the 2-0 win over Dundee and quickly justified his selection by playing a lovely ball through to Ismael Goncalves to score the opener. Left-footed but played on right of midfield on Tuesday and took the corner form which Hearts scored the second. McDonald, pictured, was named man of the match. Another graduate from the SFA’s performance schools.

Euan Henderson

Effervescent attacker started against Hibs in first derby of season after impressing off the bench in the wins against Ross County and St Johnstone. Was promoted to the first team after scoring all four goals in the under-20 side’s 4-2 win over St Johnstone in early October. Made his debut as a sub in final game of last season against Celtic while just 16.

Daniel Baur

The 6ft 5in centre back made his debut at left-back in the defeat by Kilmarnock at Murrayfield. Under-19 international who has been with Hearts since the age of nine. He missed all of last season with a cruciate ligament injury.