A man has been arrested in connection with assaulting footballer Jimmy Dunne, according to reports.

The 47-year-old is alleged to have thrown an object at the defender at Saturday’s game between Hearts and Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

The incident happened in the second half of the Scottish premiership tie.

The object is question is believed to be a microphone typically used for the TV coverage of the match.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date, Police Scotland said.