Kyle Lafferty hits out again in Twitter spat with David Tanner

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has continued his spat with David Tanner, branding the former Sky Sports presenter a “fame w***e”.

It was widely reported that the pair had an argument on Twitter yesterday over Tanner’s accusation that the Northern Irishman was a troublemaker while at Rangers.

Not keen to let things lie, Lafferty has today added fuel to the fire by saying: “Can’t believe my tweet to that bell has got his name in the paper. He’ll be loving it since nae one knows who the f*** he is. #famew***e.”

Social media users were loving the 30-year-old’s jibe and responded with praise.

One said: “Outstanding. Couldn’t believe it when I saw it. Fair play for sticking up for yourself and not letting a remark like that with no substance go unchallenged.”

Another said: “That ended me Kyle. Absolutely superb.”

Alan Hill added: “Well said.”

The original clash came after the TV presenter criticised Lafferty during a discussion with a fan.

Tanner had been discussing the possibility of Lafferty’s former Rangers team-mate Steven Naismith returning to Ibrox and tweeted : “Do you really want me to answer that? I guarantee you won’t like it. Embarrassing. Lafferty is lauded and he was causing bother even before Green got his claws in the club. Stop. Go back. Re-examine Naismith.”

The Hearts forward took exception with the accusation and said: “Causing bother within the club. Talk some s*** you do David. Jog on mate.”

Tanner replied: “Now, now. There was conflict, big man.”

Lafferty continued to refuse to lie down and hit back: “Once a bell always a bell.”

The Northern Ireland international scored 38 goals in 138 games for Rangers between 2008 and 2012, winning three league titles.

He left for Swiss side Sion after the club were liquidated and re-entered the bottom division of Scottish football.

This season he has hit seven league goals for new club Hearts, including one in the 4-0 win which stopped Celtic’s unbeaten run.

