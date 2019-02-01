Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts: Jambos consign Killie to first home defeat in seven

First-half goals from Sean Clare and Steven Naismith handed Hearts a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock, with Jordan Jones convering a penalty in first-half injury for the home side.

The game had been a keenly-fought battle for much of the first half, before Clare’s fine finish from the edge of the box on 38 minutes gave Craig Levein’s side the lead.

Naismith’s close-range finish from Jake Mulraney’s cross after a well-worked free kick routine on 43 minutes doubled the Jambos’ advantage, but a foul in the box from captain Christophe Berra on Alan Power in first-half injury time gave Killie the chance to get back into the match.

Northern Ireland international Jones stepped up and sent Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle the wrong way to halve the deficit.

But despite that lifeline, Steve Clarke’s side - without the injured Eamonn Brophy and suspended Kris Boyd - toiled up front and resolute defending from the Capital club restricted the home side to shots from distance.

Demetri Mitchell came close with an overhead effort on 85 minutes but his effort cleared the bar.

The result puts Hearts on 42 points, just three behind Kilmarnock and Rangers, and one off Aberdeen - who play Hibs at Easter Road this weekend - in fourth.

Full match report to follow>>>