Jimmy Dunne set to extend Hearts loan after ‘deal agreed’ with Burnley

Jimmy Dunne is set to extend his loan deal at Hearts after a deal was agreed “in principle” with Burnley.

Jambos boss Craig Levein will hold talks with opposite number Sean Dyche in January over the extension but it looks as though the Republic of Ireland defender will spend the rest of the 2018/19 campaign in Edinburgh.

Jimmy Dunne has impressed for Hearts since joining on loan from Burnley. Picture: SNS Group

Levein said: “I’ve spoken to Sean and we’re going to speak again in January.

“In principle, we felt it was quite a good idea for Jimmy to prolong his stay at Tynecastle.

“I’ve not bottomed that out completely so I’ll do that once I get past these games leading up to the winter break.”

Dunne has impressed since joining the club during the summer, and has formed a good partnership with Clevid Dikamona in the heart of the Jambos defence in the absence of Christophe Berra and John Souttar.

He received his first Republic of Ireland call-up on the back of his displays for the Capital club earlier this month.