In pictures: The evolution of Tynecastle Park through the years

For a stadium which didn’t go through a whole lot of changes between 1954, where it became Scotland’s first all-concrete ground, until 1994 when construction on the Wheatfield Stand started, there has been a number of drastic alterations over the past 25 years. Celebrate those and old Tynecastle in its former glory in our picture gallery.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Ross County 1 - 1 Hearts