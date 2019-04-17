‘I knew he was still hurting over 1986’ - Albert Kidd tells Sandy Clark to get over Hearts’ title failure

Albert Kidd has advised Sandy Clark to stop living in the past after the former Hearts striker revealed he would have liked to have kicked his head in.

Kidd was instrumental in Hearts missing out on the Scottish title on the last day of the season at Dens Park in 1986 after scoring two late goals for Dundee against the visitors, who needed just a point to win the league. Celtic’s 5-0 victory over St Mirren on the same afternoon was the required margin to leapfrog Hearts in a dramatic finale.

Albert Kidd admits he was 'truly sorry' that Hearts didn't win the title in 1986. Picture: SNs.

But Clark, speaking on Radio Scotland’s Off the Ball programme on Saturday, was more angered by Kidd’s subsequent conduct. He claimed Kidd “rubbed salt in the wounds” with his comments about being a Celtic supporter.

Kidd, who now lives in Australia, has often been invited as guest of honour to Celtic supporters’ functions. “Albert Kidd, who is somebody I don’t know that well, I would like to have kicked his head in,” said Clark.

“Not then, his comments [since] and his bit about teams he supported.”

Kidd has been taken aback by the strength of feeling displayed by Clark over three decades later. “Had he said this right after the game and continued to say this for a couple of years, so be it and I wouldn’t have been surprised, but 33 years on, is a long time between drinks,” said Kidd, who recalled meeting Clark at the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Dinner in Glasgow in 2016.

“Thirty minutes into the function, I noticed Sandy Clark at a table nearby. I approached him and greeted him saying: ‘Sandy Clark, it has been a while sir, how are you?’

“His response was delayed and my first thought was: ‘jeez he doesn’t know me’.

“I proceeded to tell him who I was and he answered by saying: ‘I know who you are’. So the conversation was fabulous and lasted eight to ten seconds.

“I knew from that moment that he was still hurting and if I continued speaking, he may well have got a bit out of sorts.

“I would like it to be put on record by saying that I am truly sorry that Hearts never won the championship in 1986,” added Kidd.

“Yes, I had a hand in the end result and Celtic, who I follow and support, benefited greatly.

“However, I must say that I was sincerely and absolutely gutted for all of the lads at Hearts on that day in May 1986 at Dundee – and this includes Sandy Clark, who I respected as a very good professional football player and who I first met and played against way back in 1979/80 when he was the captain at Airdrie and I was captain at Motherwell.”