How Hearts’ record against Rangers at Ibrox compares to Premiership rivals

Hearts predictably fell to defeat at Ibrox on Wednesday evening as Rangers ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

One fan summed it up best in the aftermath: “There is no point in our fixtures at Ibrox going ahead.”

Hearts captain Christophe Berra dejected during loss at Ibrox. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Craig Levein’s men fell 2-0 behind in the first 25 minutes with the Hearts boss saying supporters will see a “different team” for the Edinburgh derby on Saturday.

When it comes to trips along the M8 to Govan there is an expectation that it will end in defeat.

By looking at the club’s record at Ibrox since 2000 it is easy to understand why supporters of the Tynecastle side are so pessimistic regarding at the stadium.

Only three fingers are required when counting the victories from 35 matches since the turn of the century. A win rate of just 8.6 per cent.

Hibs record across the same time puts Hearts’ in perspective, with a win percentage of 25 per cent, nearly three times as much.

But how does it compare to other rivals in the Premiership?

Celtic - Played: 32 Won: 13 Drawn: 4 Lost: 15 (40.6 win percentage)

Hibs - P:32 W: 8 D: 4 L: 20 (25 per cent)

St Johnstone - P: 17 W: 3 D: 4 L: 10 (17.7 per cent)

Kilmarnock - P: 32 W: 4 D: 4 L: 24 (12.5 per cent)

Aberdeen - P: 28 W: 3 D: 4 L: 21 (10.71 per cent)

Hearts - P:35 W: 3 D: 5 L: 27 (8.6 per cent)

Hamilton - P: 12 W: 1 D: 1 L: 12 (8.3 per cent)

Dundee - P: 15 W: 1 D: 0 L: 14 (6.7 per cent)

Motherwell - P: 31 W: 1 D: 4 L: 26 (3.2 per cent)

Livingston- P: 14 W: 0 D: 2 L: 12 (0 per cent)

St Mirren - P: 17 W: 0 D: 2 L: 15 (0 per cent