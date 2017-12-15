How Hearts have performed in their last five games

A look at how the Tynecastle Park side have fared in their last five matches in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Christophe Berra makes it 2-0 during Hearts' victory over Dundee. Picture: SNS

Hearts 1 - 1 Partick Thistle; Sun 19 Nov

The first match in front of the newly refurbished Tynecastle did not bring about an immediate improvement in the team’s fortunes. Going into the match off the back of three successive defeats, again Hearts failed to generate any sustained momentum in attack. Though they would take the lead through a rifled Esmael Goncalves shot from the edge of the area, they were eventually pegged back when Kris Doolan took advantage of a loose ball inside the box to slam the ball home from close range.

Hearts 0 - 0 Ross County; Sat 25 Nov

A better performance but no improvement in the result as the wait for a victory stretched to five games. The hosts created numerous chances, including a couple of gilt-edged ones for Goncalves inside the six-yard box, but they couldn’t find a way past Aaron McCarey in the Ross County goal.

Hearts 1 - 1 Hamilton; Sat 2 Dec

Another home game and another draw, though this one was perhaps more forgivable as Hearts lost full-back Jamie Brandon during the first half after the teenager was shown a second yellow card for an elbow on Dougie Imrie. Craig Levein and assistant Austin MacPhee would also been sent packing by referee Bobby Madden before the game was up. The pair were forced to watch from the stands as Xavier Tomas scored from a corner to cancel out Jamie Walker’s sublime free-kick opener.

Hearts 1 - 0 Motherwell; Sat 9 Dec

Again there wasn’t much to write home about from an attacking sense, though the manner in which Kyle Lafferty turned his marker inside the penalty area and fired in the only goal of the game was impressive, but Hearts deserved a lot of credit for the manner in which they negated the threat from the visitors. Yes, Motherwell were missing top goalscorer Louis Moult. But even still, this was a team above the Jam Tarts in the league table and they barely laid a glove on their opponents throughout the 90 minutes. Even though they had plenty of possession and territorial dominance later in the match, Hearts never looked like wilting.

Hearts 2 - 0 Dundee; Tue 12 Dec

The most impressive performance since the 0-0 draw with Aberdeen in early September - Craig Levein’s first match back in charge of the club. Not did Hearts score twice for the first time since a 2-1 victory over Ross County in mid-October, they created other good chances in which to make this win a comprehensive one. At the other end, the defence once again put in a sterling showing, limited Dundee throughout the match. Goncalves and captain Christophe Berra got themselves on the scoresheet this time around.

