Hearts won’t budge on Kyle Lafferty’s £750,000 valuation

Rangers are edging closer to the signing of Kyle Lafferty but Hearts have reiterated that they will not allow him to leave for less than £750,000.

After an initial offer of £200,000 for the striker was rebuffed by the early-season league leaders, an improved bid with a player thrown in – thought to be Lee Wallace – also failed to sway Hearts.

The Gorgie club are holding firm in their valuation of a player who scored 19 goals last season and underlined his worth once again at the weekend with the winner against Celtic.

But both clubs can see the value in agreeing a deal. Aware the player could sign a pre-contract deal with another club in January, Hearts would benefit from the money now as they seek to strengthen, with a central defensive player a priority in the wake of captain Christophe Berra’s long-term injury.

Rangers know they will find it hard to bring in a striker with such a solid goal record at this level, particularly one who has a proven scoring history against rivals Celtic and is already familiar with life as an Old Firm player, for much less than the price tag set by the Tynecastle club. Which is why Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard has instructed his board to reopen talks with Hearts.