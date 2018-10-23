Hearts v Celtic tickets: Hoops allocation sold out, Jambos sell 27k and counting

Celtic have sold out their entire allocation for this weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Hearts at BT Murrayfield, while the Jambos have so far shifted 27,000 tickets – with fans expected to snap up even more briefs.
More than 30,000 Celtic fans are expected to make the trip to the Capital – the largest travelling support in Scotland since 40,000 Aberdeen fans watched the Dons lift the League Cup against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2014.
Hearts secured a 50/50 split of tickets for the cup showdown, and more than 30,000 Jambos are expected to boost the attendance to a 67,000-capacity sell-out.
With many fans receiving their pay packets in the coming days, Tynecastle chiefs are braced for further ticket sales later this week.
A statement from Celtic read: “Following the phenomenal demand from season ticket holders, Celtic’s full allocation is now sold out for this weekend’s Betfred League Cup semi-final.”