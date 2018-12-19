Hearts v Celtic fixture moved for a second time

Hearts’ Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Celtic at the end of February has been scheduled for a third date.

The match, which had already been shifted to Tuesday February 26, has now been re-fixed for the following day, February 27 - the original date the game had been scheduled to take place.

Christophe Berra vies with Odsonne Edouard during a previous clash at Tynecastle between Hearts and Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic’s participation in the UEFA Europa League sees Brendan Rodgers’ side take on Valencia in Spain on Thursday February 21, forcing their league match with Motherwell to be put back a day from Saturday February 23 to Sunday February 24. That alteration has in turn pushed back the midweek tie at Tynecastle by 24 hours.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.