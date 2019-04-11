Hearts to close part of Tynecastle over fan misconduct

Hearts will close one section of their stadium as a response to the disorder at last weekend’s Edinburgh derby with Hibs.

A lengthy statement from Ann Budge posted on the club’s website read: “I have said before that we will continue to take action to drive this behaviour out of Tynecastle Park … and I know that I have the support of all fair-minded Hearts supporters in our efforts to eradicate this behaviour.

“Since a number of the incidents mentioned emanated from lower section G of the Wheatfield Stand, I have given instructions to close this section with immediate effect.

“Season-ticket holders within this section will be offered seats elsewhere in the stadium for the remaining two games of the season. I apologise to any “innocents” who are caught up in this.”

