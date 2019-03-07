Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu signs contract extension

Uche Ikpeazu has signed a new contract with Hearts, keeping him at the Tynecastle club until 2022.

The new deal is a two-year extension on the previous contract he signed after joining from Cambridge United last summer, which had 15 months left to run.

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu. Picture: SNS

