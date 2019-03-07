Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu signs contract extension Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Uche Ikpeazu has signed a new contract with Hearts, keeping him at the Tynecastle club until 2022. The new deal is a two-year extension on the previous contract he signed after joining from Cambridge United last summer, which had 15 months left to run. More to follow... Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu. Picture: SNS Scottish Football Live: Aberdeen fume at Rangers | Levein’s hopes for Hearts star | Ex-Ibrox boss in running for job