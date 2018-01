Have your say

Hearts striker Esmael Goncalves has completed his move to Pakhtakor Tashkent.

The player has signed a two-year deal with the Uzbek side after completing a medical today. The Evening News understands Hearts will receive a fee of £300,000 for the Portuguese forward.

The 26-year-old joined Hearts last January from the Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta for £170,000 and scored 15 times in 42 appearances during his time at Tynecastle.