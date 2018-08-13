Hearts’ Steven Naismith ‘could be cited by SFA over Jonny Hayes incident’

Steven Naismith faces an anxious wait to learn if he will be hauled before Hampden beaks for his stamp on Celtic winger Jonny Hayes.

According to reports, the SFA are looking into the incident, which took place during the first half of Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic.

On-loan Norwich striker Naismith appeared to aim a kick at the Irishman after the pair had clashed earlier in the half and while referee John Beaton didn’t take action at the time, the 31-year-old could still be punished.

Naismith was eventually cautioned for tussling with Jozo Simunovic but the Compliance Officer could still hit the former Scotland international with a ban.

The governing body have until 3pm to issue a notice of complaint.

The player was offered and accepted a two-game ban at the end of last season following a challenge on Celtic captain Scott Brown, and could now face similar repercussions for his reaction to Hayes.