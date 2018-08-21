Hearts sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne on six-month loan

Jimmy Dunne insists he needed no persuasion to make the move to Hearts.

The 20-year-old Burnley defender, who has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Turf Moor until June 2020, with the option of a further 12 months, signed an initial six-month loan deal with the Tynecastle club.

Dunne followed his instincts when he heard Hearts, who recently lost captain Christophe Berra for six months due to a hamstring injury, were interested.

He told Hearts TV: “I did ask a lot of people about it but to be honest, once I heard ‘Hearts’ I kind of went with my gut. I kind of knew this was going to be a good opportunity for me. It’s a massive club, playing in a big league. If I do well here then it’s a great chance for me.

“I know it’s a very competitive league and this season it’s been getting a lot of attention because of the players and managers that are coming in.

“I know that Hearts have been off to a great start and they’re going to look to continue that run, so I just want to be a part of that.”

Dunne is yet to make a competitive appearance for Burnley but played first-team football on loan at Barrow and Accrington Stanley last season.

l St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has confirmed he is keen to speak to Kenny Miller about a move to Paisley once the former Scotland striker has finalised the details of his departure from Livingston. Miller, pictured, left his player-manager role after just seven matches. Livingston travel to St Mirren on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Livingston have signed Togo midfielder Steve Lawson.

l Calvin Miller has signed a new one-year contract with Celtic. The 20-year-old defender’s new deal extends his stay with the Scottish champions until at least 2020.