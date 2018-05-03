Hearts season-ticket sales reach 10,000

Hearts announced today that the club has reached 10,000 season ticket sales for the 2018/19 campaign.

Sales have broken through the landmark five-figure point during the initial six-week renewal period, with a general sale about to commence.

In a campaign which has brought indifferent results for Hearts, plus a change of manager, an early League Cup exit and probable sixth-place Premiership finish, officials thanked supporters for their ongoing faith.

A Hearts spokesperson said this summer should see a new era begin thanks to investment from the fans. “The club is delighted to have broken through the 10,000 barrier in such a short space of time.

“Season ticket sales provide a vitally important source of income for the club as it bids to herald in a new era, on and off the park.

“As always, everyone at Hearts is thankful for the tremendous support shown by the fans.

“We are very hopeful that the general sale period will see even more fans get their 2018/19 season tickets as we all look forward to a new campaign at Tynecastle Park.”

Supporters who have purchased tickets and wish to move to other areas of the stadium can begin that process starting today. The transition window will remain open until Wednesday, May 9.

Fans interested in changing seats should contact the Tynecastle ticket office directly. This can be done by phoning 0333 043 1874 (option 1 then 8). Alternatively, supporters can visit the ticket office in person at the Wheatfield Stand undercroft.

Fans who have not yet secured their seat for season 2018/19 can do so when the general sale period starts at 9am on Thursday, May 10. Season tickets can be purchased from this date over the phone, in person or online at Hearts eTickets.