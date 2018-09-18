Hearts Scottish Premiership title odds slashed after 100% start to season

League leaders Hearts' title odds have been slashed from 500/1 to just 16/1 as they maintain their remarkable start to the season.

The Gorgie side secured their fifth win in a row against Motherwell on Saturday, moving them five points clear of current league champions Celtic.

Hearts' title odds have plummeted to just 16/1 (Photo: SNS)

Hearts fans who made their way through to Fir Park could be heard chating “We’re going to win the league” throughout their triumph over the Steelmen.

And it looks like they aren't the only ones who fancy their side to go the distance. Over the weekend, more than 70 per cent of bets have been placed on the Premiership trophy going to Tynecastle.

The odds of Craig Levein's side clinching a Premier League triumph have now shrunk to just 16/1 following the surge in betting. Punters who shop around, however, could still clinch odds as high as 40/1.

Celtic still comfortable favourites

Despite sitting five points adrift of Hearts, Double Treble winners Celtic remain firm favourites to win the league for an eighth time in a row - they are priced at a paltry 2-7.

A new look Rangers side are second favourite with odds of 7/1, despite sitting seven points behind Hearts after just five games.

Oddschecker spokesman George Elek said of the surge in bets: “It has certainly been an unexpected, blistering start to the season for Hearts but it is very early doors to be even discussing a title race.

“However, Hearts’ start to proceedings in the league have made both bookies and punters sit up and take notice – with the boys in Maroon strolling their opening five games.

“After Leicester’s title win, punters have been looking for the next big upset and they clearly believe it could happen in the Scottish Premiership this season.”

Hearts next fixture is against a plucky Livingston side on Saturday and a further win could see their title odds sink even further.