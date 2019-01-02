Hearts’ Scottish Cup-winning skipper Freddie Glidden dies aged 91

Hearts today mourned the news that Freddie Glidden, the captain and last surviving member of their 1956 Scottish Cup-winning team, has passed away aged 91.

The former defender won a Scottish League title, two League Cups and the Scottish Cup during 12 glittering years at Tynecastle Park between 1947 and 1959.

Freddie Glidden shakes hands with Celtic skipper Bobby Evans before the 1956 final

He skippered one of the finest sides in Hearts’ history at Hampden Park on April 21, 1956, leading them to a 3-1 Scottish Cup final win over Celtic.

Ian Crawford scored a double and Alfie Conn claimed the other goal that afternoon, with legendary figures like Dave Mackay, Jimmy Wardhaugh and Willie Bauld all playing. Glidden lifted the trophy in what he termed the sweetest moment of his footballing career.

Born in Newmains, Lanarkshire on September 7, 1927, Glidden was provisionally signed by Hearts in July 1945. After a spell with West Calder Home Guard XI, he was farmed out to junior side Whitburn and then Newtongrange Star.

He made his first-team debut for Hearts in 1951 and went on to make 229 competitive appearances.

Glidden remained a regular at Hearts matches

After leaving Hearts, he played for Dumbarton and Newtongrange Star before retiring in 1962. Away from football, he was a family man who worked for West Lothian County water department and as a sub-postmaster but remained a regular at Hearts matches and events.