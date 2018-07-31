‘Hearts run that city’: Isma Goncalves expresses love for old club in Instagram Q&A

Have your say

Esmael Goncalves has expressed his love for former club Hearts during a Q&A session on the player’s Instagram account.

Esmael Goncalves played for Hearts for one year. Picture: Getty

He also used the opportunity to poke fun at their closest rivals Hibs, saying “there is only one team in Edinburgh”.

The Portuguese striker left Tynecastle in January earlier this year in order to sign with Pakhtakor Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

After his departure, the 27-year-old revealed that he’d been the victim of racial abuse from members of his own support.

Despite this, he still holds the Hearts fans and the club in general in high regard and didn’t rule out the possibility of one day returning to Gorgie.

Hearts related questions and answers in Goncalves’ Q&A:

Q: You missing Hearts?

A: I have to say yes. I also miss the fans who always had my back at Hearts.

Q: Who’s the biggest team in Edinburgh?

A: Hahaha, you know Hearts run that city. There’s only one team in Edinburgh, bro.

Q: Are you still a Jambo?

A: Once a Jambo, always a Jambo.

Q: Why do you move club so often?

A: Sometimes bad choices. Sometimes looking for something better. Sometimes because of family. But the more we live the more we learn.

Q: Favourite memory of being a Hearts player?

A: When we beat the Hoobos (sic) at home. Felt like the fans were really happy.

Q: Opinions on Kyle Lafferty?

A: Only good things to say. Amazing man, hard worker, really funny guy. I just love him.

Q: Some say that Celtic and Rangers are grand, but the boys in maroon are the best in the land.

A: I agree, bro. Maroon is something special.

Q: Who was your best mate at Hearts?

A: Honestly I was good with everyone. But I was a lot with Malo [Malaury Martin], [Arnaud] Djoum, Prince [Buaben], Laff and David [Milinkovic].

Q: Opinions of Christophe Berra as a captain?

A: One of the best captains I’ve ever had.

Q: Was Ian Cathro a good coach?

A: Yes. It was just not a good moment.

Q: Favourite Hearts goal?

A: I think the one against Hibs even if we lost that game and it was an ugly goal. But it feels so good to score against them.

Q: Is Craig Levein the best manager you’ve worked with? If not who is?

A: To be honest, no. Shota Arveladze [current Pakhtakor boss] is f***ing my mind every day, he drives me crazy but I have to admit I am learning so many things with him that I didn’t learn until now. But it’s different because he was a striker also. But Craig Levein is a very good coach.

Q: Will Hearts win a trophy this season, bro?

A: I hope yes, bro.

Q: Did you enjoy living in Scotland?

A: Definitely yes.

Q: Who did you sit next to on the team bus?

A: I think Djoum or Buaben. Sometimes Berra.

Q: Opinions on John Souttar?

A: Amazing player. If everything goes well he will make an amazing career.

Q: Rangers or Celtic?

A: Hearts and St Mirren

Q: Would you come back to Hearts?

A: In life you can never say no, bro.

Q: Would you play for Hibs?

A: No, bro.