Hearts respond on Twitter after topping ‘club statement’ league table

Hearts have expressed their “delight” in a light-hearted response to being crowned club statement champions for the 2017/18 Scottish Premiership season.

Hearts owner Ann Budge. Picture: SNS

Hibs fan Lewis Cumming has kept track of every club statement issued by top flight sides over the course of the campaign and yesterday announced Hearts as the winners.

The Jambos issued 15 in total as they sought to keep supporters updated on the redevelopment of the Tynecastle main stand, not to mention the switch in manager earlier in the season as Ian Cathro was relieved of his duties following a disappointing Betfred Cup group stage exit.

They finished one place ahead of Rangers. The Ibrox club made a late charge at the tail end of a season in which they were led by three different managers.

Lewis Cumming wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations Hearts - SPFL Club Statement League Champions. Despite a fierce comeback from Rangers it wasn’t enough to knock a strong Hearts PR team that occupied top spot all season.

“It’s been a thrilling campaign full of tantrums and incompetence... canny wait for 18/19.”

To which Hearts responded: “CLUB STATEMENT.

“The Club is delighted that natural order has been restored and we top this magnificent table.

“ENDS”

