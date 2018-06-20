Hearts pull the plug on David Milinkovic deal

Hearts have pulled out of a deal for Genoa winger David Milinkovic due to the player’s wage demands.

READ MORE - Hearts agree fee for fans’ favourite David Milinkovic

Hearts agreed a fee with Genoa for David Milinkovic. Picture: SNS

The Edinburgh side reached agreement with Milinkovic’s parent club in Italy and were hopeful of negotiating personal terms quickly.

However, the 24-year-old is looking for a salary well beyond Hearts’ financial capabilities and the deal now looks to be dead. Contract talks took place throughout yesterday and this morning before Tynecastle officials pulled the plug this afternoon.

Chances of the deal being resurrected appear unlikely at this stage as Hearts are now ready to turn their attentions elsewhere.

Milinkovic is attracting interest from clubs in England, France and Italy after a productive loan period at Tynecastle Park last season. He had been keen to return but not on the terms Hearts could offer.