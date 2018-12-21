Hearts owner Ann Budge confirms club's desire to finance VAR

Hearts owner Ann Budge has stated that the club are willing to invest in VAR and full-time referees.

Ann Budge has said Hearts are willing to help finance VAR in Scottish football.

She has also called on how broadcasting revenue is distributed to be renewed.

Hearts have been on the wrong end of a number of controversial calls in recent weeks and the club would be open to help the Scottish FA make the investment.

It is something Budge has been keen on introducing since getting involved with the Tynecastle club since 2014, and is of the view a number of clubs would support the projects with Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne of a similar view.

Speaking to BBC Scotland Budge said: "The ultimate objective should be to help referees to be able to do their job more easily.

"I believe that it's a joint responsibility. There is a finite amount of money that comes in, say from broadcasting, and how that's distributed should be reviewed.

"Now I think there is a genuine desire. Everybody knows we have to do something to help the referees and VAR is one thing, but there are other things.

"Again, it comes down to money. But my view is we should be looking at taking on more professional referees who can address problems continuously rather than coming to a game and going away again."

Clubs are due to meet with the governing body and match officials for talks in the new year.

Broadcaster BT Sport have already offered to trial VAR in Scottish football this season. The technology was used in the World Cup this year and the English Premier League have announced they will use it from next season.