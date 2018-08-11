Hearts mock Celtic with ‘better late than never’ grass cutting tweet

Minutes after beating Celtic 1-0 at Tynecastle, Hearts posted a tweet including a video of a lawnmower cutting the grass, poking fun at their opponents.

The video and a ‘better late than never’ line which accompanied it appeared shortly after the full time whistle in a game which saw Kyle Lafferty score the only goal. The tweet referred to comments made by Brendan Rodgers, who last season criticised the length of grass at Hearts’ home.

After beating the Craig Levein’s team 3-1 in May he said: “We couldn’t play our normal game today. The pitch, I’m actually a little embarrassed with to be honest, for Scottish football and the standards you’re trying to create throughout the country.

“The pitch was so long the players couldn’t pass on it, and that’s both sides. Guys like Steven Naismith, being in the Premier League all their days, you couldn’t pass the ball.”

Levein responded earlier in the week that attempts to dictate the length of grass at grounds is ‘crazy’.

