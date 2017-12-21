Hearts linked with Australian striker Jamie Maclaren

Hearts are keen on one-time Scotland under-19 striker Jamie Maclaren who has picked up 5 international caps for Australia and presently plays for German Second Division side Darmstadt 98.

The 24-year-old was born in Melbourne however he began his senior career at Blackburn Rovers and it was during his time at Ewood Park that Maclaren was chosen for Scotland as his dad Donald was born in the country.

Jamie Maclaren scored 43 goals in 61 appearances for Brisbane Roar. Picture: Getty Images

After being released by the English side Maclaren returned home where he played for Perth Glory and Brisbane before heading to SV Darmstadt last summer on a three-year deal.

Former German international Torsten Frings had taken Maclaren to Darmstadt however the player has not settled and with Frings dismissed from his post a fortnight ago the striker is set to be off loaded.

A source close to the player said: “Hearts have been in contact with Darmstadt to kick things off however it is very early in the negotiations.”

