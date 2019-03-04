Hearts legend John Robertson channels Neil Lennon with on-pitch celebration

Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss John Robertson channelled Neil Lennon on Sunday to celebrate his side’s progression to the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Hearts legend saw Aaron Doran score a late winner for his team at Tannadice against Robbie Neilson’s Dundee United.

Robertson celebrated it as if he had just netted for Hearts in the 1990s, running onto the pitch fists pumping then arms aloft before jumping up and down.

It was similar to ex-Hibs boss Lennon’s celebration at the end of last season against Rangers when his side rescued a 5-5 draw.

The ecstatic Robertson stated his desire to now win the cup for the Highland side.

“It’s just fantastic and it’s been quite a lucky competition for Inverness,” he said. “That’s my fourth season in charge and my third semi-final as a Championship club. It’s wonderful and it’s great for the fans. It’s been a tough, tough time for us and this is massive. The rewards for getting through are huge. I’ve been saying from the first round we’re in this cup to win it.

“I thought the fans were magnificent but this was one for the players. We out-played them at times and had the chances and got the reward our play deserved. Our offside goal was very tight indeed and it looked as if it wasn’t going to be our day. Then Aaron pops up. Even the United boys were saying we deserved to win.”

The Scottish FA looked unkindly towards Lennon’s celebration, hitting him with a three-game ban.

