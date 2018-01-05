Hearts’ Jamie Walker in Wigan to finalise deal

Hearts forward Jamie Walker is in Wigan to finalise a transfer to the English League One club.

The 24-year-old has undergone tests on the knee injury he sustained in last month’s Edinburgh derby and is expected to join Wigan for a £300,000 fee.

However, the Latics may decide on a pre-contract agreement to sign Walker this summer if they are not satisfied that his knee will heal quickly.

Rangers were interested in the playmaker last summer and tried several times to bring the player to Ibrox.

Walker’s Hearts contract expires at the end of the season and he has told the Tynecastle hierarchy he won’t sign an extension. Wigan manager Paul Cook made an offer to take the player south and medical staff at the DW Stadium have given the player a stringent medical examination.

Official announcement of the transfer is expected in the next 24 hours, bringing an end to Walker’s 14-year association with Hearts.

He graduated from the Riccarton youth academy and made his senior debut in 2011 but is now preparing for the next chapter of his career in England.

Hearts had been interested in signing the Wigan midfielder Jack Byrne but they ended their interest in the Irishman earlier this week.

