Hearts in talks to sign 6ft 4in Dutch striker Leon de Kogel

Hearts are in talks with Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles about a potential deal for 6ft 4in striker Leon de Kogel.

Tynecastle officials hope to negotiate a permanent transfer for the 26-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 68 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles.

The Dutch second division side are willing to let him leave this month for the right offer. The clubs are currently discussing a move which, if completed, would add notable firepower to the Hearts attack.

De Kogel previously played for Utrecht before joining Go Ahead Eagles in 2015. Following a prolific first season in Deventer, he hasn’t reached the same heights during the last 18 months. Go Ahead were relegated from the Dutch top flight last summer and he is now expected to move on.

Hearts have already agreed a deal to sign left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan from Manchester United. Manager Craig Levein also hopes to recruit a striker and an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes at the end of January.

Talks regarding De Kogel are expected to continue over the next few days whilst Hearts are in Spain on a winter training camp.